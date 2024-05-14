FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – In observance of National Police Week, U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois recognize the service and sacrifice of local, state and federal law enforcement partners and pay tribute to the officers who have fallen in the line of duty. National Police Week is observed Saturday, May 11 through Friday, May, 17.

“As our country recognizes National Police Week, the Justice Department joins families and communities in remembering the members of the law enforcement community who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting the public,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland. “Policing is difficult and dangerous, yet time and time again, law enforcement officers answer the call, showing up for their communities when they are needed the most. Their devotion to duty is matched only by that of their loved ones who make daily sacrifices to support them. The Justice Department is committed to doing everything in our power to help provide our law enforcement partners with the resources they need to carry out their noble work on behalf of the public.”

“In honor of National Police Week, we pay homage to the brave law enforcement officers who courageously lost their lives in sacrifice of their service to support the common good of our communities. Our fallen officers will forever be remembered for their valor, dedication and selflessness when placing themselves directly in harm’s way,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “This week and every week, we also recognize our partnership with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners who continue to respond to the call of duty and improve public safety throughout our region.”

In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

Each year, during National Police Week, our nation celebrates the contributions of law enforcement from around the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty and commitment to keeping our communities safe.

On Monday, May 13, the names of more than 280 officers killed in the line of duty in 2024 who have been added to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial were read during a Candlelight Vigil.

