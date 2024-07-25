EAST ST. LOUIS – In an effort to foster stronger ties between residents and law enforcement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Illinois, alongside event organizers and police officials, is inviting the East St. Louis community to participate in National Night Out. This free event, designed to celebrate community unity and cooperation, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 8206 State St. in East St. Louis. National Night Out will feature a variety of activities for attendees of all ages, including competitive games, police demonstrations, and entertainment provided by a live DJ. Community partners will also distribute school supplies to students and provide food to families, aiming to support local residents and enhance the festive atmosphere.

The event is being organized through a collaborative effort involving numerous local and regional entities. Participating organizations include Ameren Illinois, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the City of East St. Louis, Community Development Sustainable Solutions (CDSS), Community Life Line, the East St. Louis Police & Fire departments, Illinois State Police, Family & Community Engagement Center of East St. Louis School District #189, Indivisible Metro East, Kaskaskia Group of the Illinois Sierra Club, Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House, the Metro East Organizing Coalition, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

National Night Out is an annual campaign that seeks to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. By bringing together residents and law enforcement in a positive, engaging environment, the event aims to build trust and foster a sense of community.

The event organizers encourage all East St. Louis residents to attend and take part in this opportunity to strengthen community bonds and enjoy a night of fun and fellowship.

