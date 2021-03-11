FENTON, MO. - After receiving citizen complaints, the United States Attorney's Office has issued a criminal complaint on a subject.

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office issued a criminal complaint on suspect Robert Payne, 75 years of age, of Fenton, MO., for Solicitation of Child Pornography and Coercion and Enticement of a Minor

Payne is being held in the St. Louis Justice Center.

The summary of the facts involved in the case is as follows: After receiving citizen complaints, law enforcement conducted surveillance at Fenton City Park, located at 1215 Larkin Williams Road, and observed Payne repeatedly attempt to contact male minors and to occupy a 2001 red Ford Ranger.

On March 8, 2021, detectives placed an undercover officer bearing a youthful appearance in the basketball courts of Fenton City Park. Payne engaged the undercover officer in conversation, during which Payne was told that the undercover officer was sixteen years of age. Believing the undercover officer tobe a sixteen-year old minor, Payne solicited sexual contact with the minor during their conversation in the Fenton City Park and through emails to the undercover officer.

Surveillance conducted by law enforcement revealed that Payne was parked at the Fenton City park each day between March 1, 2021, and March 4, 2021. Payne was seen parked near the basketball courts on March 1st. Over the course of March 2nd and 3rd, Payne was observed to be at the Fenton City Park from about 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day.

On March 2nd, he was observed to reposition his vehicle within the Fenton City park about 18 times, including backing into a space to allow his view of the Lindbergh High School boys lacrosse team practice. On March 3rd, Payne was observed to attempt to engage about ten to 12 young males in the area of the basketball courts at Fenton City park. Velda City Police Department, Sunset Hills Police Department, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have also investigated incidents relating to Payne in their respective jurisdictions.

Investigation has led detectives to believe there may be additional victims in the area. Detectives are asking anyone who has knowledge of further offenses committed by Robert Payne to contact St. Louis County Police Detectives at 314-615-4692. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit are leading the investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and the Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

