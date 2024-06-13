FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – To combat the uptick in violent crime expected during the summer months, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is working to engage with students, expand community outreach and strengthen relationships with law enforcement in southern Illinois.

“Typically, as temperatures rise, so do the violent crime rates,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “In a proactive effort, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is working to connect with southern Illinois communities and law enforcement to help combat the expected surge.”

This week, U.S. Attorney’s Office employees traveled to various communities around the district to connect with police and civic leaders working to improve public safety.

To discuss violence reduction initiatives, employees visited members of the Public Safety Enforcement Group in East St. Louis on Monday to engage with law enforcement and community leaders. In partnership with the Illinois State Police, members of the U.S. Attorney’s Office joined attendees at the Team Illinois Youth Police Camp Wednesday and participated in the outdoor programming in Jackson County.

"Good relationships between law enforcement and the community are critical when it comes to solving and stopping crime, and keeping communities safe," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "Our Public Safety Enforcement Group interacts daily with members of the East St. Louis community to strengthen their trust in law enforcement and show we are there to help them. We also host Team Illinois Youth Police Camps each year to build positive interactions with law enforcement from a young age, as well as teach youth about leadership development, substance abuse resistance, team building principles, and other life enhancing skills - all designed to steer kids away from crime."

On Wednesday, employees took a ride along with a police officer with the Centralia Police Department and met officials with the Marion County Housing Authority to discuss their crime prevention partnership program.

An Assistant U.S. Attorney also visited the Carbondale Police Department this week to brief investigators on federal prosecutorial tools for illegal gun possession and straw purchase cases.

Crime reduction and community outreach efforts will continue throughout the summer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois serves the state’s lower 38 counties.

