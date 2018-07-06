WEST ALTON, MO – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office announced today it plans to temporarily close the Riverlands Way Parking Lot on Riverlands Way in West Alton, MO. The U.S. Corps said this process began on July 5, 2018.

The U.S. Corps of Engineers said this closure applies to vehicles only.

"Visitors will be able to park on Riverlands Way and use the shelter," the Corps of Engineers said in a statement. "The closure is necessary to ensure public safety while contractors make repairs to the access area parking lot. The area will not reopen until all repair work is completed."

For more information, please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.

