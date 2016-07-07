WEST ALTON, MO. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close the Maple Island Access Area on Riverlands Way in West Alton, MO., to vehicle and pedestrian traffic beginning July 12, 2016.

The road will be closed for approximately three weeks to allow for parking lot repairs and repairs to fishing and walking areas. The construction work and equipment necessary will not allow for safe use of the area. For this reason, no public access to Maple Island will be permitted until the completion of the repairs.

For more information, please contact the Rivers Project Office at (636) 899-2600.

