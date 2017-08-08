U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to hold river pool management presentation
EAST ALTON – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, invites you to join us for a river pool management presentation and discussion provided by the St. Louis District Water Control Office on September 9, 2017. The presentation will provide information on Mississippi River pool management, river issues, current projects, and plans for the future.
In addition to the river pool management presentation, Corps staff from lock-and-dam sites, Corps natural resource management staff, and project managers will be available to answer any questions. There is no charge to attend and no reservations are required.
The times and locations for the two open houses are as follows:
Saturday, September 9, 2017
9:00 am – 11:30 am
National Great Rivers Museum
#2 Lock and Dam Way
East Alton, IL 62024
Saturday, September 9, 2017
1:00 pm – 3:30 pm
Cabela’s
5555 Mill Creek Dr. #167
Hazelwood, MO 63042
For more information about these events please contact either Tommy Smith at 618-462-6979 or Kimberly Rea at 636-899-0050
