ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, in coordination with the non-Federal sponsor, the City of University City, Mo., is hosting a virtual public meeting on July 26 to present information and gather feedback from the public on the University City Branch, River Des Peres, Missouri GRR with integrated Environment Assessment, a Flood Risk Management study. The meeting will be hosted virtually using the WebEx platform, and it will include an overview of the study process including preliminary findings and the several alternatives currently under consideration to reduce flood risk to business owners and residents such as nonstructural measures (i.e. wet/dry floodproofing or elevation of structures), the creation of detention basins, and flood risk awareness and outreach efforts.

“Homes, businesses, and infrastructure throughout the Upper River Des Peres watershed in University City, Mo. have been significantly impacted by flooding,” said Matt Jones, Project Manager for the Corps of Engineers. “This meeting will enable residents, business owners, and the public to inform the Corps about flooding in the community and provide input on the direction of the study.”

This meeting is an opportunity for the public to bring to the planning team’s attention the local considerations and conditions and to make suggestions and ask questions. The public may also provide comments after the meeting for 30 days via the email address below. A presentation on existing conditions, proposed flood risk reduction measures (floodproofing, elevations, detention basins, etc.) and recent flooding will be given by subject-matter experts from the Corps of Engineers. The City of University City staff as well as members of the Commission on Storm Water Issues will be available to answer questions and provide additional information to attendees.

The presentation given during the public meeting will be recorded and posted on the social media sites of both the St. Louis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as well as the City of University City. In addition, the Draft Report and public meeting presentation will be posted to the St. Louis District’s website at this link: St. Louis District > Missions > Programs & Project Management > River Des Peres - University City General Reevaluation Report (army.mil)

Please direct questions or comments on this project to: UCityFloodRisk@usace.army.mil.

The meeting date is as follows:

Article continues after sponsor message

Monday, 26 July 2021, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Link: https://usace.webex.com/meet/UCityFloodRisk

or

Join by phone

+1-844-800-2712 US Toll Free

Access code: 199 558 2702

More like this: