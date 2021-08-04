ST. LOUIS – Due to technical issues with the July 26 virtual public meeting, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, is hosting a second virtual public meeting on August 17 to present information and gather feedback from the public on the University City Branch, River Des Peres, Missouri GRR with integrated Environment Assessment, a Flood Risk Management study. The meeting will be hosted virtually using the WebEx platform, and it will include an overview of the study process including preliminary findings and the several alternatives currently under consideration to reduce flood risk to business owners and residents such as nonstructural measures (i.e. wet/dry floodproofing or elevation of structures), the creation of detention basins, and flood risk awareness and outreach efforts.

“Homes, businesses, and infrastructure throughout the Upper River Des Peres watershed in University City, Mo. have been significantly impacted by flooding,” said Matt Jones, Project Manager for the Corps of Engineers. “This meeting will enable residents, business owners, and the public to inform the Corps about flooding in the community and provide input on the direction of the study.”

This meeting is an opportunity for the public to bring to the planning team’s attention the local considerations and conditions and to make suggestions and ask questions. The public may also provide comments after the meeting via the email address below. A presentation on existing conditions, proposed flood risk reduction measures (floodproofing, elevations, detention basins, etc.) and recent flooding will be given by subject-matter experts from the Corps of Engineers. The City of University City staff will be available to answer questions and provide additional information to attendees.

The presentation given on July 26 was recorded and is available for viewing on the St. Louis District’s website at this link: St. Louis District > Missions > Programs & Project Management > River Des Peres - University City General Reevaluation Report (army.mil). An additional method of reaching the website is to open the camera on your smartphone and point it at the QR code located at the bottom of this release.

Please direct questions or comments on this project to: UCityFloodRisk@usace.army.mil.

The second meeting date is as follows:

Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Link: https://usace1.webex.com/meet/UCityFloodRisk

or

Join by phone

+1-844-800-2712 US Toll Free

Access code: 199 558 2702

