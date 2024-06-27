



ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, announced Thursday it is closely monitoring river levels following heavy rainfall upstream along the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers. The recent precipitation has led to higher water levels in various areas near Illinois.

As of Thursday morning, June 27, 2024, water levels were reported as follows:

Mississippi River Levels:

- Melvin Price Lock and Dam in Alton: 14.41 feet (flood stage: 21.0 feet)

- Grafton: 21.05 feet (flood stage: 25.0 feet)

- St. Louis: 18.61 feet (flood stage: 30.0 feet)

- Detailed information can be accessed at https://www.riverbender.com/waterlevels/

Illinois River

- Hardin - 21.05 feet, flood stage of 25.0 feet.

Joan Stemler, chief of the St. Louis District’s water control operations, said: “Currently, floodwaters entering the Mississippi watershed are forecasted to increase water levels in the St. Louis District next week, but we do not expect any significant impacts. We will continue to monitor water levels closely and stand by to mitigate conditions.”

Recreational users are advised to stay updated with flood warnings from the National Weather Service at https://www.weather.gov/. Boat operators should exercise caution, wear lifejackets, and be vigilant of rising water levels, which can alter river currents and increase debris, making navigation challenging.

The weather forecast indicates more rain in the coming days, which is expected to cause minor river flooding in low-lying areas, including rural regions, farmland, and secondary roadways near the river. Motorists are urged to avoid driving through flooded areas, as floodwaters can be hazardous and potentially life-threatening. The Corps reminds the public to heed the advice: turn around, don't drown.

