ROODHOUSE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that pavement patching on U.S. 67 from Franklin Street to Prairie Street in Greene County will require intermittent lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Friday, Sept. 22. Flaggers will maintain two-way traffic.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of September.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.