JERSEYVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on US 67 between Fulkerson Drive in Jerseyville and Macoupin Creek on Monday, March 22, 2021, weather permitting.

Work will take place each weekday between 7:00 AM and 5:30 PM. During these times, drivers will likely experience delays. This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by July 2021.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the Charles E. Mahoney Co. of Swansea, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.