O'FALLON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that US 50 from EB I-64 ramps to Schantz Road in O’Fallon will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, August 23, 2021, weather permitting. This work will take place daily between the hours of 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers and arrow boards. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by the end of October, 2021.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is The Christ Bros of Lebanon, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.