St. Louis – Urology of St. Louis (USL), one of the largest private urologic practices in St. Louis and the Metro East, recently opened a location within St. Joseph’s Hospital at 9515 Holy Cross Lane, Suite 4 to provide Breese area residents with industry-leading urologic services closer to home.

Louis Aliperti, MD, will be the primary physician at the new location. With training from Tulane and Emory University, Dr. Aliperti specializes in kidney stones, prostate cancer and robotic kidney and prostate surgeries. The office will also offer minimally-invasive BPH surgeries such as Rez?m and UroLift. Because Dr. Aliperti is part of the larger affiliation with Urology of St. Louis, he said their team of doctors and staff will be able to cover every area of urologic care.

“Until recently, there simply wasn’t an option for general or specialized urologic care that didn’t require a 30 to 45-minute drive so I’m honored to be able to bring people in the Breeze community an option closer to home,” said Dr. Aliperti. “My father has been in practice as a gastrointestinal doctor in this area for 20 years. We have a lot of family and friends in Breese so it’s exciting to be working in the community alongside them.”

For more that 100 years, St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese has been the preferred health care choice for people of Clinton County, as well as surrounding communities. The addition of Urology of St. Louis further expands the hospital’s offerings and capabilities.

USL offers treatment for a wide range of urological conditions including prostate cancer, pelvic organ prolapse, incontinence, sexual health, benign prostatic hyperplasia, kidney stones, kidney cancer, vasectomies and erectile dysfunction. For more information about their telehealth services or to find a list of locations, visit their website at stlurology.com/ or email at info@stlurology.com.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Aliperti, call (618) 489-8030.

