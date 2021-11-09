ALTON - Urology of St. Louis (USL), the largest private urologic practice in St. Louis and the Metro East, recently opened a new location next to OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital at 2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Suite 300 in Alton, Illinois. The office, which opened this month, will be open five days a week and is currently accepting new patients.

Steven Schneider, MD, Asim Razzaq, MD, and Gregory Auffenberg, MD, will be the primary urologic physicians at the new location and specialize in general urology and urologic cancers. Kendall Itoku, MD will be practicing at the Alton location before the end of the year.

Dr. Razzaq said the USL team will bring a wealth of comprehensive experience and knowledge on urologic conditions and treatment options closer to home.

“This is a community where more urologists are needed so we’re happy to be able to provide top-quality, convenient care here,” said Dr. Razzaq. “The benefit USL brings is not just the expertise of our physicians who will be practicing at this location, but our entire team of 26 specialized urologists who can collaborate with us whenever needed and help ensure the best possible care.”

As part of USL’s larger network of providers, patients at any of their Metro East locations will have access to treatments for a wide range of urological conditions including prostate cancer, pelvic organ prolapse, incontinence, sexual health, benign prostatic hyperplasia, kidney stones, kidney cancer, and erectile dysfunction.

USL opened two other offices and a satellite location in the Metro East earlier this year. The O’Fallon office is located within HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and the Granite City office is located inside Gateway Regional Medical Center. Both locations have a staff of five doctors and a nurse practitioner. The Highland satellite office is located within HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital.

For more information about Urology of St. Louis, to learn more about their telehealth services or to find a list of locations, visit their website at www.stlurology.com or email at info@stlurology.com. To schedule an appointment with Urology of St. Louis, call 618-462-2226.

