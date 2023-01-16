ALTON - Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis CEO and President Michael P. McMillan was the keynote speaker with the theme; “Injustice Anywhere Is A Threat To Justice Anywhere” in the Annual NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities Sunday at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Alton. McMillan’s delivery was well-received by the capacity crowd at the church.

Alton Branch NAACP 2nd Vice President/Alderwoman Rosetta Brown, Alton Branch NAACP President Michael Holliday Sr., Alton NAACP 1st Vice President Leon Smallwood-Bey, and Alton Mayor David Goins were also key parts to Sunday’s ceremony, along with McMillan. Brown said this Dr. King ceremony was one of the best in recent years.

The program for Sunday's event was as follows: Alton Branch NAACP 2nd Vice President Alderwoman Rosetta Brown, Expeditor Invocation – Elder Marcus Harrison, Deliverance Temple Lift Every Voice and Sing Presentation of Dr. King Wreath – Executive Committee Members, Alton Branch NAACP Welcome – Rev. John Buford, Pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church Song by Riverbend Choir Proclamation – Mayor David Goins, City of Alton Greeting – Alton Branch NAACP President Michael Holliday Sr.

Brown said the Alton Branch of the NAACP is honored to host the Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration year after.

“Dr. King was a man that loved people and fought for their human rights,” she said. “Everybody knows his story.”

McMillan stressed how important it is for everyone to get to the polls at every election.

“We need to encourage our co-workers, those we go to church with and the people we know to get out and vote,” he said. “Some don’t want to vote unless we have the perfect candidate, but there are no perfect candidates and we need to get each other to the polls. We need to get each other to the polls as if we are on the ballot.”

McMillan praised the NAACP and Urban League for tireless efforts to overcome injustice.

“Join an organization or volunteer or make a commitment to the NAACP,” he said. “The NAACP has fought to get us where we are today. Support your leadership and give them the respect and honor they are due. We need to continue to offer the legacy of change.”

The program on Sunday went as follows:

Offertory – Rev. Kelvin Ellison, Union Baptist Song by Riverbend Choir Be A Bridge Dancers Introduction of Speaker – Mrs. Faye Taylor Speaker – Michael McMillan, Urban League of Metro St, Louis Membership Appeal – Rita Dread-Young Presentation of Award – President Michael Holliday, Sr. Dr. King Award – Rev. Donald Tolbert, Pastor of the Church of the Living God Remarks – Donald Mason-El We Shall Overcome Closing Remarks – President Michael Holliday, Sr., and Benediction – Rev. Donald Tolbert.

