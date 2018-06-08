GRAFTON - Country music legend Mickey Gilley arrived in Grafton in style early Friday afternoon.

Gilley, known for his legendary "honky-tonk" music, will perform a benefit concert for the Grafton Police Department at the Historic Boat Works in Grafton next to the Loading Dock. Gilley was escorted from the Clark Bridge in Alton to Grafton by the Grafton Police Department around lunchtime Friday. Gilley's organizers then met with the media and event coordinators once his bus arrived.

Organizers said tickets for the concert are still available. Doors will open for general admission seating at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 and are available at www.TicketWeb.com or on the door. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Grafton Police Department.

Mickey Gilley began his country music recording career in the 1970’s and shot to fame with his hit, “A Room Full of Roses.” At the same time he began his singing career, he opened Gilley’s in Texas which has largely been cited as a forerunner to the themed Hard Rock Café clubs. Gilley’s became a landmark nightclub and the “world’s largest honky-tonk” was the dominating force behind the hit movie, “Urban Cowboy."

See coverage of Gilley's show which is set for tonight in the Saturday edition of Riverbender.com

