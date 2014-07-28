First Baptist Maryville is excited to continue offering Upward Sports programs to our community.

UPWARD SPORTS FLAG FOOTBALL & CHEERLEADING

First Baptist Maryville | 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062

Registration is now open! Practices begin the week of 8/25.

Boys & Girls, Age 5 - Grade 6

$70/Child Through 8/10 | $80/Child After 8/10

Upward Sports provides a fun environment built around healthy competition for kids, teaching skills for the sports arena and values for life. Upward Sports’ unique substitution system is designed to provide every child equal playing time, along with competition against an equally matched opponent. Upward Sports Cheerleading’s spirit squad format is designed to provide an exciting team-based experience. Coaches stress sportsmanship, teamwork, integrity, and respect.

All players and cheerleaders are required to attend one of the two Player Skill Evaluation & Cheerleader Orientation Days (8/3 or 8/10, 1:15 - 3:15 p.m. in the church gym). Players’ skills are evaluated to assist with the formation of even teams. All children will play, regardless of skill level. Practices begin the week of 8/25, and games begin 9/6. The season concludes with the last games and an awards celebration on 10/25.

Early registration cost for the season is $70/child, which includes a football jersey or cheer top & skort. Registration after 8/10 will cost $80/child. Optional football shorts and cheerleading turtlenecks are available for $15 each.

For more information or to register your child, please visit register.fbmaryville.org or call the church office (618.667.8221). To learn more about Upward Sports, please visit upward.org/parents.

For more info, contact the church office (618.667.8221) or visit fbmaryville.org.

