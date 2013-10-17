Registration is now open for the 2013 - 2014 season of Upward Sports Basketball & Cheerleading at First Baptist Church Maryville (FBCM). Upward Sports Basketball & Cheerleading is for boys and girls (grades K - 5). Cost is $70/child through November 9 ($80/child after November 9). The required player evaluation date is quickly approaching, so early registration is preferred.

STEP 1: Register your child online (fbmaryville.org/upward-sports-basketball) or at FBCM on Sunday mornings (8 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.) through 11/3, or on weekdays (9 a.m. - 5p.m.) through 11/8.

STEP 2: Attend the mandatory evaluation/orientation with your child on Saturday, 11/9. Evaluations are required for skill level placement and balanced teams. All players will play, regardless of skill level.

Article continues after sponsor message

Practices begin the week of December 16, and games will be held on Saturdays, January 4 - March 1. All practices and games are played in the FBCM Gym.

ABOUT UPWARD SPORTS

Upward Sports, the world’s largest Christian sports league, offers one of the most competitive and fun environments in kids’ sports today, providing skills for the sports arena and values for life. FBCM participates in the Upward Sports program because it teaches that the process of competition is just as important as the outcome. Want to learn more about Upward Sports? Visit www.upward.org/parents.

MORE INFORMATION: fbmaryville.org/upward-sports-basketball

More like this: