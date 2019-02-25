GLEN CARBON – The Old Troy Road pavement project to Glen Crossing Road continues to make progress.

The Village of Glen Carbon Administrator Jamie Bowden said the concrete portion of the project is in good shape and now road crews are waiting for the weather to break to finish the shoulders and guard rail.

“When the weather breaks, we will finish that last section,” he said. “The intention is to do Bouse Road next through Glen Carbon. Easements are being negotiated along Bouse Road.”

Bowden said he did not want to commit to an official date for the Old Troy Road project to be completed to Glen Crossing Road. He said, again, the competition date is weather dependent, but he stressed the concrete portion of this phase of the project is in place.

