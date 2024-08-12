ALTON - The Upper Alton Association will host its Rockin with Robert Concert from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, at the Robert Wadlow statue, 2810 College Ave., Alton. The concert will feature the band Porch Cafe, which was originally scheduled to perform in June but was postponed due to inclement weather.

“We tried something different this year and held concerts every Tuesday in June. We have had such a great turnout we decided to do an extra concert,” said Debbie Frakes, President of the Upper Alton Association.

The final concert of the season is scheduled for Aug. 27, 2024, and will feature the Jared Hennings Band. The concert will also run from 7 to 8 p.m.

The Upper Alton Association expressed gratitude for the community's support and hopes to see strong attendance at the upcoming events.

