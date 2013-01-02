Upper Alton Souper Saturday
The Upper Alton Association is having its first “Souper Saturday” soup cook off. We hope your organization or group will participate in this event. Proceeds will benefit beautification and/or projects for the Upper Alton area.
The tasting will take place on Saturday, February 2, 2013 from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Ballroom. Vendors are asked to provide 5 gallons of their soup (enough for 350 3 oz. samples). The entry fee is $25.00. Three cash prizes will be awarded.
Please return your entry form as soon as possible so you can secure your table.
Tickets for this event are $6.00 in advance, $8.00 at the door and can be obtained at Lammers Floral, Holiday Inn or the Alton Visitors Bureau.
Questions – call Irene McLaughlin 618-530-8589 or David Knowles, Holiday Inn 618-462-1220.
Please complete the form below and return to UAA PO Box 1382 Alton, IL 62002.
After your application is received, a letter with details will follow.
Come join the fun and help celebrate Souper Saturday!
Vendor name:__________________________________________________________________
Contact person:_________________________________________________________________
Phone Number:_________________________________________________________________
Email address: _________________________________________________________________
Name of Soup:__________________________________________________________________
