The Upper Alton Association is having its first “Souper Saturday” soup cook off. We hope your organization or group will participate in this event. Proceeds will benefit beautification and/or projects for the Upper Alton area.

The tasting will take place on Saturday, February 2, 2013 from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Ballroom. Vendors are asked to provide 5 gallons of their soup (enough for 350 3 oz. samples). The entry fee is $25.00. Three cash prizes will be awarded.

Please return your entry form as soon as possible so you can secure your table.

Tickets for this event are $6.00 in advance, $8.00 at the door and can be obtained at Lammers Floral, Holiday Inn or the Alton Visitors Bureau.

Questions – call Irene McLaughlin 618-530-8589 or David Knowles, Holiday Inn 618-462-1220.

Please complete the form below and return to UAA PO Box 1382 Alton, IL 62002.

After your application is received, a letter with details will follow.

Come join the fun and help celebrate Souper Saturday!

Vendor name:__________________________________________________________________

Contact person:_________________________________________________________________

Phone Number:_________________________________________________________________

Email address: _________________________________________________________________

Name of Soup:__________________________________________________________________

More like this: