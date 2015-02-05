Public encouraged to vote for best soup in town

The Upper Alton Association invites the public to attend its annual "Souper Saturday" fundraising event, which will be held at Senior Services Plus on Saturday, February 21st, 2015 from 11:30am-1:30pm.

The event will provide a showcase of local restaurants' best-tasting soup. Attendees will get the opportunity to vote for the winner, who will bring home bragging rights and a trophy prize.

Proceeds from this fundraiser go towards the improvement of the Upper Alton Area. The Upper Alton Association sponsors the hanging of U.S. flags on all federal holidays, the hanging baskets of flowers during the summer months, the "Rockin' with Robert" summer concert series, and the holiday decorations during the winter.

Tickets to attend are $8 each, and include all the soup you can eat. Tickets may be purchased at the door on the day of the event, or purchased in advance at Senior Services Plus (2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton), Scott Neudecker State Farm (1646 Main Street in Alton), or the Alton Convention & Visitor;s Bureau (200 Piasa Street in Alton).

For more information, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or email scott@scottneudecker.com, kcampbell@seniorservicesplus.org or visit www.upperalton.com.

