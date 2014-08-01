The Upper Alton Association is proud to announce the final artist for the 5th annual "Rockin' with Robert" summer concert series. The free series will be held at the Robert Wadlow Statue, located on the SIUE Dental School Campus located at 2800 College Avenue in Alton.

To finish the series, "Off the Shoulder" will perform on Tuesday, August 12th from 7:00-8:00pm. Concert goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Fresh popcorn and refreshments will be available for purchase. If there is inclement weather, a rain date will be given.

The mission of the Upper Alton Association is to support future improvements to the Upper Alton area. For more information on the group or on the "Rockin' With Robert Concert Series," visit www.upperalton.com.

