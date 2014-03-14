Upper Alton Association Meeting Scheduled
UPPER ALTON ASSOCIATION MEETING SCHEDULED
Date Submitted: March 14, 2014
The Upper Alton Association has changed the location of its meetings to Senior Services Plus, located at 2603 North Rodgers in Alton. The group meets the third Thursday of every month at 7:30 a.m. and is open to business people and residents of the Upper Alton area. The group's mission is to create more opportunities for improvement in the Upper Alton area.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
To join the Upper Alton Association, the dues are $75 for a business, and $15 for residents. For more information on becoming a member, you may contact momlh38@yahoo.com.
More like this: