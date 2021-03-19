The Upper Alton Association is hosting monthly Facebook contests to support the community and local businesses. At the end of each month, a random winner is drawn to receive a $25 gift card/certificate to a local Alton business.

“This promotion allows us to give a shout out to a local business and one of our residents gets a fun treat! It’s really a great opportunity for everyone!” says Jamie Ruyle, president of the Upper Alton Association.

The Upper Alton Association is also donating to the Boys and Girls Club of Alton. Each quarter they supply snacks and drinks to the organization.

“Although we have less members than we’ve had in years, due to the pandemic, we are determined to make a difference with what funds we do have. However, if anyone would like to join, we are still looking for members to help us out.” Ruyle commented.

Membership to the Upper Alton Association for a business is $75 yearly and a resident/family is $15 yearly. They also accept donations.

Find out more about the Upper Alton Association and enter the monthly contests on our Facebook page @upperaltonassociation. For more information about Upper Alton Association check out our website, www.upperalton.com.

Meetings are currently being held monthly, via Zoom, on the third Thursday of every month. For an invitation to join, please contact us at upperaltonassociation@gmail.com.

