ALTON - The Upper Alton Association would like to invite the public to the 6th annual “Rockin’ with Robert” summer concert series.  The final show of this season’s free concert series will be held at the Robert Wadlow Statue, located on the SIUE Dental School Campus located at 2800 College Avenue in Alton.

Bud Summers and his band, “The Stingers RB” will perform on Tuesday, August 18th from 7-8pm.  Concert goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Kettle Corn and refreshments will be available for sale throughout the event. 

The mission of the Upper Alton Association is to support future improvements to the Upper Alton area.  For more information on the group or on the “Rockin’ With Robert Concert Series”, visit www.upperalton.com

