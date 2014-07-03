The Upper Alton Association is proud to announce the 5th annual "Rockin' with Robert" summer
concert series. The free series will be held at the Robert Wadlow Statue, located on the SIUE Dental School Campus located at 2800 College Avenue in Alton.

The second artist for this year, The Dixie Dudes, will perform on July 8th from 7-8pm. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Fresh popcorn and refreshments will be available for purchase. If there is inclement weather, a rain date will be given.

The mission of the Upper Alton Association is to support future improvements to the Upper Alton area. For more information on the group or on the "Rockin' With Robert Concert Series," visit www.upperalton.com.

