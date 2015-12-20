EDWARDSVILLE - These are updated times for the Edwardsville ICCA Invitational Meet hosted by the Edwardsville High School Cheerleaders today at the school.

Doors open at 8 a.m.

Competition starts at 11 a.m.

Edwardsville's JV performs at 1:56 p.m.

Edwardsville Varsity at 4:10 p.m.

Edwardsville High School Individual Stunt Groups, 2:15 and 2:30 p.m.

Lincoln Middle School, 12:31 p.m.

Liberty Middle School, 12:35 p.m.

Little Tigers Cheerleading, 12:40 p.m.

