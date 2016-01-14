The St. Louis Cardinals have updated the autograph signing schedule for their 20th Annual Winter Warm-Up, which runs this Saturday through Monday at the Hyatt Regency at the Arch.

Proceeds of the event benefit Cardinals Care, which was established to give fans a way of teaming up with Cardinals players and the organization to help children in our community – both on and off the baseball field.

Since it was established in 1997, Cardinals Care has distributed over $21 million to support St. Louis area non-profit youth organizations and built 22 youth ball fields in local under-resourced neighborhoods. 2016 marks the 13th year of Cardinals Care’s innovative Redbird Rookies program, a free baseball league for kids who otherwise might not have the opportunity to play.

In addition to providing all the uniforms, gloves, bats, balls and other equipment needed for each team, Redbird Rookies also provides extensive off-field support in the areas of health, education, mentoring and the cultural arts for each of the nearly 4,500 kids who participate in the program each year. To learn more about all of Cardinals Care’s programs visit cardinals.com/community.

Always subject to change, but here is the schedule….

Saturday, January 16th

9-10am John Costello, Danny Cox, Scott Terry

9-11am Ken Dayley, Jaime Garcia, Al Hrabosky

10am-Noon Matt Carpenter, Greg Garcia, Tommy Pham

11a-1pm Marco Gonzales, Yadier Molina

Noon-2pm Lance Lynn, Seth Maness, Brandon Moss, Jose Oquendo

1pm-3pm Tim Cooney, Kerry Robinson (1-2p)

2-3pm Arturo Reyes, Ted Savage

2-4pm Dean Kiekefer

3-5pm Matt Adams, Charlie Tilson

Sunday, January 17th

9-10am Tyler Lyons, Tom Lawless, Kyle McClellan, Jason Simontacchi

10-11am Tyler Lyons, Luke Weaver, Red Schoendienst, Mike Shannon

10a-Noon Adam Wainwright, Dean Anna

11a-Noon Brad Thompson, Mike Ohlman

11a-1pm Randal Grichuk, Michael Wacha

Noon-1pm Jacob Wilson

Noon-2pm Rick Horton, Stephen Piscotty

1-3pm Andy and Alan Benes, David Eckstein, Jeff Suppan, Mitch Harris

2-4pm Brayan Pena, Matt Holliday

3-4pm Sam Tuivailala, Patrick Wisdom

4-5pm Sam Tuivailala, Carson Kelly, Austin Gomber

Monday, January 18th

9-10a Rich Hacker, Cliff Politte

9-11a Jhonny Peralta, Carlos Martinez, Jedd Gyorko

10-11a David Bell, Whitey Herzog

10a-Noon Mike Matheny

11a-Noon Stan Royer, Bill Mueller

11a-1pm Kolten Wong, Kevin Siegrist, Mike Leake

Noon-1p Glenn Brummer

Noon-2pm Tony La Russa, Trevor Rosenthal

1-2p Scott Cooper, Mike Tyson, John Mabry