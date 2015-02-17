Updated MVCHA playoff schedule Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. 2015 MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CLUB HOCKEY ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS (Unless indicated, all series are best-of-3) CLASS 2A NORTH DIVISION SEMIFINAL (All games at East Alton Ice Arena) Thursday, Feb. 5: Collinsville 6, Alton 5 Monday, Feb. 9: Alton 7, Collinsville 3 Monday, Feb. 16: Alton 5, Collinsville 2 NORTH DIVISION FINAL (All games at East Alton Ice Arena) Tuesday, Feb. 17: Edwardsville vs. Alton, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19: Alton vs. Edwardsville, 8:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23: Edwardsville vs. Alton, 7:15 p.m. (if necessary) SOUTH DIVISION SEMIFINAL (All games at Granite City Ice Rink) Thursday, Feb. 5: O'Fallon 4, Belleville 1 Monday, Feb. 9: O’Fallon 6, Belleville 1 SOUTH DIVISION FINAL (All games at Granite City Ice Rink) Tuesday, Feb. 17: Triad vs. O'Fallon, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19: O'Fallon vs. Triad, 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23: Triad vs. O'Fallon, 10:05 p.m. (if necessary) CLASS 1A EAST DIVISION SEMIFINAL (All games at Granite City Ice Rink) Thursday, Feb. 5: Edwardsville 1A 5, Highland 2 Article continues after sponsor message Tuesday, Feb. 10: Edwardsville 1A 4, Highland 2 EAST DIVISION SEMIFINAL (All games at Granite City Ice Rink) Tuesday, Feb. 10: Freeburg/Waterloo 5, Columbia 2 Thursday, Feb. 12: Columbia 5, Freeburg/Waterloo 4 Monday, Feb. 16: Columbia 3, Freeburg/Waterloo 1 EAST DIVISION FINAL (All games at Granite City Ice Rink) Tuesday, Feb. 17: Edwardsville 1A vs. Columbia, 6:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19: Columbia vs. Edwardsville 1A, 9:25 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23: Edwardsville 1A vs. Columbia, 8:40 p.m. (if necessary) WEST DIVISION PLAY-IN GAME (At East Alton Ice Arena) Thursday, Feb. 5: Jerseyville 4, Granite City 2 WEST DIVISION SEMIFINAL (All games at East Alton Ice Arena) Monday, Feb. 9: Civic Memorial 4, Alton Marquette 2 Tuesday, Feb. 10: Civic Memorial 5, Alton Marquette 2 WEST DIVISION SEMIFINAL (All games at East Alton Ice Arena) Tuesday, Feb. 10: East Alton-Wood River 4, Jerseyville 0 Thursday, Feb. 12: East Alton-Wood River 5, Jerseyville 4 WEST DIVISION FINAL (All games at East Alton Ice Arena) Tuesday, Feb. 17: East Alton-Wood River vs. Civic Memorial, 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19: Civic Memorial vs. East Alton-Wood River, 7:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23: East Alton-Wood River vs. Civic Memorial, 8:45 p.m. (if necessary) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip