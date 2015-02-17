2015 MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

CLUB HOCKEY ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

(Unless indicated, all series are best-of-3)

CLASS 2A

NORTH DIVISION SEMIFINAL (All games at East Alton Ice Arena)

Thursday, Feb. 5: Collinsville 6, Alton 5

Monday, Feb. 9: Alton 7, Collinsville 3

Monday, Feb. 16: Alton 5, Collinsville 2

 

NORTH DIVISION FINAL (All games at East Alton Ice Arena)

Tuesday, Feb. 17: Edwardsville vs. Alton, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19: Alton vs. Edwardsville, 8:45 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 23: Edwardsville vs. Alton, 7:15 p.m. (if necessary)

 

SOUTH DIVISION SEMIFINAL (All games at Granite City Ice Rink)

Thursday, Feb. 5: O'Fallon 4, Belleville 1

Monday, Feb. 9: O’Fallon 6, Belleville 1

 

SOUTH DIVISION FINAL (All games at Granite City Ice Rink)

Tuesday, Feb. 17: Triad vs. O'Fallon, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19: O'Fallon vs. Triad, 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 23: Triad vs. O'Fallon, 10:05 p.m. (if necessary)

 

CLASS 1A

EAST DIVISION SEMIFINAL (All games at Granite City Ice Rink)

Thursday, Feb. 5: Edwardsville 1A 5, Highland 2

Article continues after sponsor message

Tuesday, Feb. 10: Edwardsville 1A 4, Highland 2

 

EAST DIVISION SEMIFINAL (All games at Granite City Ice Rink)

Tuesday, Feb. 10: Freeburg/Waterloo 5, Columbia 2

Thursday, Feb. 12: Columbia 5, Freeburg/Waterloo 4

Monday, Feb. 16: Columbia 3, Freeburg/Waterloo 1

 

EAST DIVISION FINAL (All games at Granite City Ice Rink)

Tuesday, Feb. 17: Edwardsville 1A vs. Columbia, 6:50 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19: Columbia vs. Edwardsville 1A, 9:25 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 23: Edwardsville 1A vs. Columbia, 8:40 p.m. (if necessary)

 

WEST DIVISION PLAY-IN GAME (At East Alton Ice Arena)

Thursday, Feb. 5: Jerseyville 4, Granite City 2

 

WEST DIVISION SEMIFINAL (All games at East Alton Ice Arena)

Monday, Feb. 9: Civic Memorial 4, Alton Marquette 2

Tuesday, Feb. 10: Civic Memorial 5, Alton Marquette 2

 

WEST DIVISION SEMIFINAL (All games at East Alton Ice Arena)

Tuesday, Feb. 10: East Alton-Wood River 4, Jerseyville 0

Thursday, Feb. 12: East Alton-Wood River 5, Jerseyville 4

 

WEST DIVISION FINAL (All games at East Alton Ice Arena)

Tuesday, Feb. 17: East Alton-Wood River vs. Civic Memorial, 8:45 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19: Civic Memorial vs. East Alton-Wood River, 7:15 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 23: East Alton-Wood River vs. Civic Memorial, 8:45 p.m. (if necessary)

More like this:

Feb 1, 2023 - Tigers' Mid-States Hockey Team Set For St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Opposition

Aug 8, 2023 - New Head Coach Dickerson Believes "Good Things" Are Coming For Explorers' Football Program

3 days ago - Tigers Get Solid Team Effort, Reader, Cunningham, Davis Have Five Kills Each, In 25-16, 25-18 Win Over Kahoks  

Yesterday - Edwardsville Travels To Belleville East, Alton Hosts East Side, Collinsville Plays At Marion In Week Seven Football Fixtures

Aug 11, 2023 - Rebuilding Oilers Will Be “Just Fine” – Young Team Hoping To Be Competitive

 