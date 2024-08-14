Updated Clark Bridge Lighting Schedule Gets Final Approval
ALTON - The Alton City Council quickly and unanimously passed the latest version of the decorative holiday lighting schedule for the Clark Bridge on Wednesday.
While excluding non-federal holidays like Valentine’s Day and Halloween, the new schedule still calls for school colors on homecoming and graduation for Marquette Catholic and Alton High Schools. July 3 was also included in the final list, seemingly to accommodate Alton’s “Fireworks on the Mississippi” event held each year on July 3.
The resolution, given preliminary approval by the Committee of the Whole on Monday, features a list of holidays initially expanded - then slightly trimmed down - following a series of discussions and amendments over multiple meetings.
The finalized holiday lighting schedule was approved as follows:
The decorative lighting will be maintained by the city’s Public Works Department, while the calendar will be scheduled and programmed by the IT Department.
