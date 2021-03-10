COLLINSVILLE – The ramp from westbound Interstate 55/64 to southbound Tudor and Piggott avenues is scheduled to open prior to the afternoon rush, weather permitting, Wednesday, March 10.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

