UPDATE: Westbound I-55/64 To Tudor And Piggott Ramp Closure Near Poplar Street
March 10, 2021 9:24 AM
COLLINSVILLE – The ramp from westbound Interstate 55/64 to southbound Tudor and Piggott avenues is scheduled to open prior to the afternoon rush, weather permitting, Wednesday, March 10.
