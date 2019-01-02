WOOD RIVER – Two more people have been charged following an early morning raid on Dec. 28, 2018, in Wood River.

Heather Young, 37, of the 200 block of Ferguson in Wood River, and Aaron R. Pruitt, 20, of the 2100 block of S. Moreland Road in Edwardsville, were each charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine Wednesday afternoon through the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Brandon M. Heaton, 22, of the 200 block of Ferguson in Wood River and Crystal L. Recar, 38, also of the 200 block of Ferguson in Wood River were previously charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine in regards to the raid, which took as many as 12 people into custody.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said.

In previous interviews, Wells said the raid was a result of extensive police investigations launched to help remedy Wood River's drug problems, which are themselves reflective of the overall drug issues of the country.

On Wednesday, he said he was not sure how many more people would be charged as a result of the raid last Friday.

Bail for Young and Pruitt was set at $20,000. Bail for Heaton and Recar was set at $60,000.

