JERSEYVILLE – Charges have been filed regarding an early morning stabbing in Elsah.

Deputies of the Jersey County Sheriff's Office were called to the 23000 block of Timberlane, which is located in the Joywood area of Elsah, after a mother and daughter allegedly were engaged in a conflict around 4:32 a.m. Friday. Jersey County Sheriff John Wimmersberg said the daughter, who has been identified as Michaela D. Taylor, 23, of the 23000 block of Timberlane in Elsah, retrieved two knives from the kitchen and allegedly stabbed her mother.

Article continues after sponsor message

Taylor has been charged with one count of Aggravated Domestic Battery following the incident, which is a Class 2 Felony carrying as many as three to seven years in prison. She allegedly fled the scene following the stabbing, but was taken into custody by Jersey County Sheriff's deputies later Friday morning.

Police were called to the area after neighbors working on a trailer down the road heard screaming and saw the alleged victim of the stabbing covered in blood.

Taylor is being held on a $25,000 bond at this time.

More like this: