ST. CHARLES – An Amber Alert issued early Friday afternoon has been dropped by the St. Charles City Police Department, but the suspect remains at large.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Fernando Marez, 3, and Alexia Marez, 1, were located safe in Fairmount City, Illinois, as of 5:30 p.m. Friday, the release stated. The alert was issued Friday after the children's father allegedly went into the home of their mother to visit them just after 10:30 a.m. Friday. By 11:30 a.m., the mother of the children said the man had left after raping her, adding he said he would kill the young boy if the woman called the police.

The father, Fernando Marez-Casseas, 24, has been named as a “person of interest in an ongoing investigation” in a release from the St. Charles City Police Department.

More like this:

Jul 28, 2024 - Critical Call For Blood and Platelet Donors: Help Save Lives Now With The Red Cross

Jun 14, 2024 - St. Charles Police Investigate Accidental Drowning Of Man

Aug 23, 2024 - Grafton Council Approves New Regional Ferry Task Force

Jun 12, 2024 - Please Give Now: Donors Needed To Protect Red Cross Blood Supply

Aug 20, 2024 - SLATE Announces St. Louis Regional Job Expo for Veterans

 