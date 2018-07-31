WOOD RIVER - A South Roxana man, 38-year-old Nick Leckrone, was the victim in a crash at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday at just east of JMP Cycle and just west of the Pump House Bar and Grill on Route 143, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said.

“The motorcycle crash happened when the driver hit the median that divides the highways and struck a sign. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” Wells said.

Prior to this crash, another serious crash occurred in the 700 block of East Madison Avenue in an alley.

“From what we are being told, the driver in the East Madison Avenue crash lost control of his vehicle and struck a garage,” Wells said of the second crash. “He was airlifted from the scene to Barnes-Jewish Hospital.”

Another motorcycle crash on July 25

At approximately 9 p.m. on July 25, there was another motorcycle crash involving a 40-year-old male northbound on Illinois Route 255 at the Illinois Route 111 overpass. Wells said that driver was airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital.

