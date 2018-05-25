EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Sheriff's Office released the names of six people charged in regards to a Thursday afternoon situation in Cottage Hills on its Facebook page late Friday morning.

Kenneth J. Barker, 31, of Litchfield, Duane A. Reams, 31, of Bethalto, Christopher C. Martin, 45, of Bethalto and Michael L. Eldridge of Harford were each charged with one count of residential burglary, a Class 1 Felony, and are being held on $100,000 bonds. Brittany Stinnett, 27, of Cottage Hills and Tasha R. Corn, 29, of Litchfield were each charged with obstructing justice, a Class 4 Felony, and were given $15,000 bonds. These charges are a result of what became a stand-off with police officers from various local law enforcement agencies following what police claim was a residential burglary.

According to the Facebook post, the Madison County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of Eighth Street in Cottage Hills Thursday afternoon around 1:03 p.m. The victim of that burglary told police several suspects entered his residence as he was sleeping and caused him to wake. He found these suspects to be in possession of his television and was allegedly battered when he tried to stop the incident. The victim told police one of the suspects was armed with a bludgeon, which was not used on the victim.

They allegedly made off with the television into a car, described Thursday as a gold Cadillac with chrome rims, which was sighted by reporters on the scene of the incident Thursday at a residence in the 1300 block of Second Street in Cottage Hills, where police said the suspects fled. That residence was quickly surrounded, and the suspects were asked to leave in a peaceful manner, police said, but allegedly refused to comply.

Reporters at the scene heard police in an armored troop carrier pleading with suspects inside the residence to leave peacefully, adding they were concerned for their safety as well as the safety of the officers involved. When they would not leave for deputies from the sheriff's office, Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) was activated.

Police were then able to get a warrant to enter the residence, and did so after “hours of failed negotiations.” After tear gas was utilized by the ILEAS officers on the scene, as witnessed by reporters on site, four individuals left the residence. A fifth stayed inside for approximately another hour, the post claims, but eventually left the residence without major incident.

During the standoff, an infant looking to be approximately one year old was seen with a woman in police custody. That baby was taken from the scene by who appeared to be Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) workers. The infant was not mentioned in the Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff's Office, and it is not known by Riverbender.com why the baby was in there.

Vucich said Friday afternoon the incident was not a hostage situation, adding the two women charged in regards to the situation were charged for providing authorities with false information regarding the suspects involved. He said all six individuals were acquaintances.

In the Facebook post, the Madison County Sheriff's Office recognized the East Alton, Wood River, Bethalto and Illinois State Police as well as members of the multi-agency ILEAS team and the Cottage Hills Fire Department.

