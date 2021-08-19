EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's soccer's season-opening contest with Chicago State, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, has been delayed due to unforeseen travel issues incurred by Chicago State.

The game is now scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. at Korte Stadium.

