ST. LOUIS – Schnucks Markets, Inc. has announced opening dates for nine stores recently acquired throughout the St. Louis Metro Area.

These nine stores are among the 20 properties attained by Schnucks in Sept. 2018, which included several Riverbend locations, which were formerly Shop 'N Saves, including Alton, East Alton, Edwardsville and Wood River locations. The opening dates and operating hours for those stores have not been announced at this time, but a Friday release from Schnucks Markets, Inc. stated Schnucks will switch out point-of-sale systems, rebrand signage and restock merchandise during the transition. These changes will cause each location to be closed for about two and a half days before reopening again as a Schnucks, the release said.

“We know that customers want to quickly return to their neighborhood store to shop for their families, so our teams will be working around the clock to transition these stores in a period of just 63 hours each, and we'll focus on more extensive upgrades in the coming months,” Schnucks President and COO Dave Peacock said in a release. “While the transition will take place quickly, we want customers to know that on day one they can expect to see fully-stocked shelves, and friendly, familiar faces, since many Shop 'N Save employees at the acquired stores have accepted offers to join the Schnucks team.”

Unfortunately, this acquisition did not include the Shop 'N Save locations in Jerseyville or Granite City. Those locations, as well as locations in Cahokia and Belleville will close Nov. 19 if a buyer for each establishment cannot be secured. The Collinsville location is also already closed.

“There is a federal law that requires a company like Shop 'N Save to give notice of closure up to 60 days in advance,” Local #655 Communications Director Collin Reischman said soon after the acquistions. “They gave us that notice on Monday (Sept. 17). Unfortunately, Shop 'N Save had a lot of employees who found out from the news this was happening. We will explain to the members specifically what will happen in regard to their contracts. The union's contract is very specific about what severance pay, paid vacation and how long health care can be provided to protect these people.”

“Thank God these folks are part of a union that wants to help,” he continued. “It is a shame these kinds of things happen to people. This is not their fault, it is a failure of the managers.”

For those whose stores were acquired by Schnucks, the company promised all bargaining unit Shop 'N Save employees will be offered a position at the same wage rate working a comparable number of hours while doing comparable work when the acquisition was announced. This promise was pending legally required background checks. Those employees would also receive health care coverage and pension contributions consistent with union agreements.

Schnucks also held a hiring fair at several locations around St. Louis on Sept. 27 and 28 during which 1,000 open positions were filled. The majority of those positions, however, were part-time starting positions as well as bakery plant, pharmacy warehouse, pharmacy central filling center and pharmacy call center jobs.

Here are the store opening dates for nine new Schnucks locations in Missouri as well as their operating hours after they reopen:

Store opening dates and times (Regular store hours in parentheses)

Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 9 a.m.:

909 Highway N, Dardenne Prairie, Mo. 63368 (6 a.m. - midnight)

9070 St. Charles Rock Road, St. John, Mo. 63114 (24 hours)

7057 Chippewa, Shrewsbury, Mo. 63119 (6 a.m. - midnight)

Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m.:

100 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, Mo. 63376 (5 a.m. - 1 a.m.)

2183 Charbonier Road, Florissant, Mo. 63031 (6 a.m. - midnight)

45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, Fenton, Mo. 63026 (6 a.m. - midnight)

Sunday, Oct. 14 at 9 a.m.:

60 Harvester Square, St. Charles, MO 63303 (6 a.m. - midnight)

10634 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann, Mo. 63074 (24 hours)

1253 Water Tower Plaza, Arnold, Mo. 63010 (6 a.m. - 11 p.m.)

