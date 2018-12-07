ALTON – The Alton Police Department and the Crime Stoppers Network of Greater St. Louis are partnering to offer a reward for the capture of two wanted felons in Alton.

Brian Edelen and Antonio Perkins, both of Alton, are each wanted in regards of violent crimes committed in Alton on Thursday, Nov. 29. Edelen is accused of first degree murder, having allegedly stabbed a man in the neck in the 3400 block of Bolivar. Perkins is wanted for shooting a person, causing non-life-threatening wounds.

The reward for the capture of Edelen is $5,000. Perkins's reward has been set at $500. Anyone with tips leading to the arrest of either man is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505 or the Crime Stoppers Network of Greater St. Louis at (314) 725-8477.

Edelen is described as a 30-year-old white male standing 5'9'' and weighing 200 pounds. His bond was set at $10 million. He has brown hair and green eyes

Perkins is described as a 40-year-old black male standing 5'7'' and weighing 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Bail for Perkins was set at $250,000.

Both suspects are cosidered potentially armed and dangerous. The public is advised not to approach them if sighted and to call police immediately.

