GILLESPIE - Several law enforcement agencies, including an Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) SWAT team worked on a tense domestic situation on Plum Street Monday morning.

Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said his agency assisted the Gillespie Police Department with the issue, stating it began as a domestic situation, and one of the people involved refused to leave the home. A SWAT team was called in the interest of a peaceful resolution to the incident. Kahl said he was thankful for the peaceful resolution to what could have been an even more critical situation.

"It was a great ending, thank God," Kahl said. "It was tense there for a while."

Plum Street is located just behind the Gillespie High School. A representative from the Gillespie School District said all schools were on lock-down from approximately 8:30 a.m. to just after 11 a.m. While district officials could not comment regarding the nature of the incident, one said the district went into lock-down based on a recommendation from law enforcement.

