Update on Homicide in the City of Jennings Precinct

The deceased is positively identified as Kevin McCanery, 40 years of age, of the 8700 block of Jennings Station Road in Jennings, Missouri 63136.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

Homicide in the City of Jennings Precinct (Disseminated 2/1/2021 at 8:46 PM)

On February 1, 2021 at approximately 16:09 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to the 8700 block of Jennings Station Road for a call for service for a shooting. Responding officers located an adult male victim, approximately 40 years of age, near the ZX gas station, located at 8729 Jennings Station Road. He suffered from at least one apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for life-saving treatment, but was pronounced deceased shortly after his arrival.

A second victim was located near the apartment building in the 8700 block of Jennings Station Road. That victim, a female approximately 43 years of age, suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

As the investigation has progressed, it was determined the incident occurred in the 8700 block of Jennings Station Road in/around the parking lot of an apartment complex. The male victim fled the scene towards the business, where he was located by officers.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

