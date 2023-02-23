ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in a fatal fire has been identified as Mark McQuay, 67 years of age, of the block of 1200 block of Wachtel Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63125, and Dorothy Bates, 70 years of age, of the 1200 block of Wachtel Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63125.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson detectives are currently investigating the fatal house fire in the 1200 block of Wachtel Avenue of the South County Precinct which resulted in the death of an adult male and an adult female.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 9:54 AM, St. Louis County Police officers from the South County precinct responded to a call for service for a house fire in the 1200 block of Wachtel Avenue. Arriving officers observed the house to be fully engulfed and were unable to make entry.

Responding Fire personnel located two adults — one male and one female — deceased in the front interior of the residence. No other injuries were reported. The investigation is active at this time, a cause has not been determined.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

More like this: