NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased has been positively identified after the homicide in North St. Louis County on Tuesday April 6. Police said the man was identified as Damaurion Williams, 17 years of age, of the 3200 block of North Taylor Avenue in St. Louis.

The second victim, a 17-year-old male, is still hospitalized with critical injuries.

At 12:33 p.m. on April 6, 2021, St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service of a shooting and a ShotSpotter activation in the 2100 block of Territory Court. Upon arrival, responding officers located an apparent shooting scene, but no victim(s) or suspect(s).

Additionally, at approximately 12:38 p.m. April 6, 2021, St. Louis County Police Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct and municipal officers responded to the Mobil gas station, located at 8319 Jennings Station Road, for a call for a shooting. Four individuals were located in a vehicle there. Two suffered apparent gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital for life-saving treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the calls for service were likely related, with the incident beginning in the 2100 block of Territory Court and ending in the 8300 block of Jennings Station Road.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

