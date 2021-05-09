KINLOCH, MO. - The deceased have been positively identified as Eddie Wilkerson, 38 years of age, of the 10600 block of Spring Garden in St. Louis, Missouri 63137, and Montrez Hughes, 18 years of age, of the 2600 block of Washington in St. Louis, MO 63103

One additional shooting victim remains hospitalized. Two others were treated and released.

On May 7, 2021 at approximately 6:26 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for service of a shooting in the 5500 block of Mable Ave. in the City of Kinloch.

Upon arrival, responding officers were informed that five adult male victims had self transported to area hospitals. No victims were on scene when officers arrived. Two of the victims were pronounced deceased at an area hospital. The three other male victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.??

