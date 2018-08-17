UPDATE: Missing Jerseyville man found safe and sound
JERSEYVILLE - Missing man Stonie Evans III has been found safe and sound, family members say.
Evans was reported missing last Sunday after having gone missing Thursday, family members said. His close friend Tammy Sawyer reported Evans had been found as of late Friday morning, and offered her gratitude to members of the public who shared their plight on social media as well as Riverbender.com for reporting on the issue.
