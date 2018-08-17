UPDATE: Missing Jerseyville man found safe and sound Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - Missing man Stonie Evans III has been found safe and sound, family members say. Article continues after sponsor message Evans was reported missing last Sunday after having gone missing Thursday, family members said. His close friend Tammy Sawyer reported Evans had been found as of late Friday morning, and offered her gratitude to members of the public who shared their plight on social media as well as Riverbender.com for reporting on the issue. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Coena Royal & Tammy Smith,Sacred Spaces of Care, St. Mary's B-Ball, FeakShow Deluxe!