EAST ALTON - Avery Maness' mother reported at 6 p.m. Monday her daughter had been located and is safe and sound.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The East Alton Police Department confirmed Monday morning they were searching for Avery Maness, a 14-year-old East Alton girl.

Article continues after sponsor message

Avery was reported missing to police on Sunday, Nov. 12, but has been missing since Friday, police said. A Facebook post being shared also said Maness has been missing since then.

Her mother last saw her at 9 p.m. Friday night. She took her air conditioner out of her window and climbed from the window.

She was found near Moro, and it has been confirmed she was not with the young man with whom her mother thought she had embarked.

More like this:

Sep 27, 2023 - Alton Residents Raise Concerns About Addiction Recovery House

Sep 14, 2023 - Alton Man Faces Three Counts Of Burglary After Police Arrest

3 days ago - Alton Ward 6 Plans Meeting to Discuss Homelessness, Drug Use and Break-Ins

Sep 1, 2023 - Nurse Receives Five-Year Sentence For Overdose Death Of Hospice Patient

Today - Wood River Auto Shop Offers Free Brake Pads for Breast Cancer Research

 