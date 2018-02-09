CARLINVILLE - A Medora man is in the Macoupin County Jail on a no-bond warrant from the Texas Department of Corrections, according to a release from Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl.

David Buck, 34, of the 200 block of E. Charles in Medora, was described as a "homicide suspect" in the release, but no formal charges have been pressed against him at this time. Buck was taken into custody following a police pursuit from Macoupin into Jersey County, which began after police were called to the 400 block of North Main Street in Chesterfield, Illinois for a report of a woman shot in the head.

Rachel Warren, also 34, of the 400 block of N Main Street, in Chesterfield, Illinois, was pronounced deceased on the scene of an apparent gunshot wound.

A vehicle matching a description given by a witness was spotted by Macoupin County Sheriffs Deputies, and a pursuit began before the Macoupin County Chief Deputy was able to arrive at the scene of the shooting.

Assistance was provided by both the Jersey County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police. No one was injured in the chase, following the man being taken into custody, but scanner traffic indicated a Jersey County deputy's police cruiser may have been damaged.

The chase caused the Southwestern School District to go into a "soft lock down," Southwestern Superintendent Brad Skertich said Thursday afternoon. That lasted from 2:45 p.m. until 3:10 p.m., when students were allowed to be dismissed.

