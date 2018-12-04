ALTON – The Alton Police Department conducted another attempt at capturing suspected murder Brian Edelen.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons confirmed the department was called to Wyss Avenue in Alton for a report of someone matching his description. This is at least the second failed “raid” on reports of Edelen's whereabouts. Edelen allegedly stabbed Joe C. Jackson, 41, also of Alton, in the neck with a knife on Thursday, Nov. 29 in the 3400 block of Bolivar in Alton. Another such attempt took place Saturday night in Wood River and also ended with a case of mistaken identity. Edelen has a previous history of violence and gun charges, and police warn he is possibly armed and dangerous.

Edelen was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for that Nov. 29 incident, and bond for him is set at $10 million.

Anyone who sees Edelen, who is described as standing five feet, nine inches tall, and 200 pounds with short brown hair and green eyes, is advised to not approach him. Instead, police advise to contact authorities immediately, either by calling the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505 or by dialing 9-1-1.

“We will continue to work diligently to locate the suspect in this murder,” Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said in a text message late Monday morning. “We also at times depend on the public being alert and ask they call 911 immediately if they see the suspect.”

Despite two failed attempts at capture due to possible mistaken identity, the public is asked to be vigilant and contact the police if they have any suspicion to do so.

Sources close to Edelen said “it was only a matter of time” before someone was hurt by him, adding they attempted to contact the Alton Police Department numerous times with his whereabouts regarding a warrant for possessing a firearm as a felon. They said Edelen was not arrested following any of those calls, despite his whereabouts not being known.

Edelen is also not at his last registered address listed with his parole. His family, who does live there, stated they have not seen him since the incident and do not expect him to return there.

